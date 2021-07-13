Search for trio in armed robbery of Upper East Side convenience store

Video shows one man holding a gun, as he and two others steal cash and cigarettes from Green Olive Convenient Shop.
It happened Sunday at 8:28 p.m. inside the shop on 1st Avenue at 66th Street.
Police also released pictures that give us a better look at the suspects.
The robbers fled the shop in a white Honda Accord driving northbound on 1st Avenue.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
ALSO READ | NYC Restaurant Week returns for 1st time since pandemic began
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube