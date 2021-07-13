Search for trio in armed robbery of Upper East Side convenience store

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10881498" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> For the first time since the pandemic began, NYC Restaurant Week is back!

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the men behind an armed robbery at a convenience store on the Upper East Side.Video shows one man holding a gun, as he and two others steal cash and cigarettes from Green Olive Convenient Shop.It happened Sunday at 8:28 p.m. inside the shop on 1st Avenue at 66th Street.Police also released pictures that give us a better look at the suspects.The robbers fled the shop in a white Honda Accord driving northbound on 1st Avenue.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------