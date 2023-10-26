Investigative journalist Arnold Diaz dies at 74

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Investigative reporter Arnold Diaz has died at 74-years-old.

He died after battling a cancer known as multiple myeloma.

Diaz retired in 2022 after a 50-year career in television journalism.

He was one of the original television news consumer watchdogs. He would often try to uncover and confront rip-off artists.

"Shame on You" was his signature work for many years on CBS New York, a consumer investigative journalism program.

He worked for several different stations and programs throughout his career including 20/20.

Diaz won more the 40 Emmy Awards.

He leaves behind his wife, Shawn, his three children and twin grandsons.

