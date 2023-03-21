49-year-old man charged after pedestrian, driver killed in Brooklyn crash

Two people were killed and five were injured after a car crashed and jumped a curb before going onto a sidewalk in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon. Lucy Yang has the details.

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 49-year-old man from Brooklyn is facing charges after a pedestrian and the driver of another vehicle were killed in a multi-car crash in Bensonhurst on Monday.

The crash was reported at 64th Street and 18th Ave just before 1 p.m.

Vitaliy Konoplyov is charged with two counts of manslaughter and two counts of aggravated unlicensed operator of a motor vehicle, officials said Tuesday.

Police say Konoplyov's speeding 2015 Toyota Camry blew a red light and struck one of the victim's Honda HRV, which spun out of control into the pedestrian in the crosswalk.

The 60-year-old woman crossing the street and the 51-year-old man driving the Honda were killed while at least five other people were injured.

The Camry continued on, striking a third vehicle -- and injuring the 71-year-old driver -- before coming to a rest on the sidewalk after hitting a pole.

Parts from the Camry damaged a parked vehicle with no one inside.

Of the five victims injured, one person is critical and four others are stable.

