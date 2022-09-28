Sex offender accused of strangling 81-year-old neighbor in Brooklyn

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A level 3 sex offender was arrested for allegedly attacking an 81-year-old woman in her apartment Tuesday morning.

Thomas Johnson, 50, strangled his neighbor unconscious at 3 a.m., police said.

She woke up to a noise in her living room in the middle of the night and found him in her apartment, police said.

Investigators say she knows who he is and he is an upstairs neighbor, although it's unclear how he got in.

She was treated for swelling to her face, bleeding to her nose and mouth and a dislocated jaw.

Johnson was arrested later in the day and charged with assault, causing injury to a victim 65 years or older, strangulation and burglary.

He has a lengthy rap sheet.

"A registered level 3 sex offender, the highest level, he has nine prior arrests," said NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig. "In August 2021 for strangulation, in August 2006 for sexually abusing a 5-year-old girl, he pled guilty and served one year, and that's why he was a registered sex offender. In March 2003 for assault, June 1995 for attempted murder, which he pled guilty for assault. Feb 1994 for grand larceny, he takes three other arrests in Jan., March and Sept. 1991 for grand larceny and assault."

Detectives say articles of clothing are missing from the victim's apartment.

Johnson is currently awaiting arraignment in Brooklyn criminal court.

