Arrest made after French tourist randomly slashed in New York City

By Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have made an arrest after a French tourist was slashed while walking with his girlfriend in Upper Manhattan on Valentine's Day.

The 27-year-old man was slashed on the side of his neck Friday morning on 132nd Street and 7th Avenue in Harlem

Officials announced on Tuesday that 28-year-old Khalief Young was arrested in connection to the crime.

He was charged with two counts of assault.

The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital and was said to be stable.

