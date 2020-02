Arrest made after French tourist randomly slashed in New York City

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have made an arrest after a French tourist was slashed while walking with his girlfriend in Upper Manhattan on Valentine's Day.The 27-year-old man was slashed on the side of his neck Friday morning on 132nd Street and 7th Avenue in HarlemOfficials announced on Tuesday that 28-year-old Khalief Young was arrested in connection to the crime.He was charged with two counts of assault.The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital and was said to be stable.----------