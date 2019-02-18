Arrest made in fatal stabbing of teen on Bronx sidewalk

Jason Ramirez, 20, is now facing a charge of murder.

FORDHAM, Bronx (WABC) --
Police have made an arrest in the stabbing death of a 17-year-old boy in his Bronx neighborhood.

Jason Ramirez, 20, is now facing a charge of murder.

Police said Pernell "Blizzy" Pompey had gotten into an argument with a trio of attackers in the vicinity of East 193rd Street and Decatur Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. last Wednesday, just blocks away from his home.

Pompey was stabbed and then stumbled down the sidewalk to a nearby deli.

He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police had said the killing may be related to one of the two slashings he was believed to be involved with on December 1, both in the Bronx.

Pompey was charged with slashing a 19-year-old man on the right side of the cheek in front of 237 East 149th Street, causing a laceration that took 50 stitches to repair.

Additionally, Pompay was accused of slashing a 28-year-old man on the right wrist and left hand, requiring 10 stitches, inside of 2675 Valentine Avenue.

Pompey was arrested at Briggs and East 194th Street on December 5 in connection with those two slashings. Police say he was in possession of a knife, marijuana and crack cocaine.

He was charged again in January with criminal possession of a controlled substance, and he faced a weapons possession charge from back in August 2018.

The police investigation is ongoing.

