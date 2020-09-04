Man arrested in horrific attack on Brooklyn sidewalk that left woman in coma

By Eyewitness News
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An arrest has been made in the brutal beating and attempted sexual assault of a woman on a Brooklyn sidewalk.

Police said 27-year-old Joshua Cruz was arrested at 1 p.m. Friday and is now facing four counts of assault as well as sexual abuse and forcible touching charges.

The attack happened on Tuesday, August 25 at 6 a.m. at the southwest corner of Division Avenue and Rodney Street in Williamsburg.

The 46-year-old woman was walking to work when the man approached her from behind, picked her up, and slammed her onto the sidewalk.

The attacker then repeatedly punched her in the face and body, and attempted to take her pants off as she was lying dazed on the sidewalk.

He then ran off on Division Street towards Keap Street.

The woman suffered severe head and body trauma and was taken to Brooklyn Hospital where she was in a medically induced coma.

