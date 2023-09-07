21-year-old arrested after deadly shooting at illegal party in Valley Stream

Stacey Sager reports on the shooting at a party on Long Island. The 21-year-old suspect was seen in custody, cursing and disobeying law enforcement.

VALLEY STREAM, Long Island (WABC) -- An arrest has been made on Long Island after a man was killed when gunfire erupted last month at an illegal party in Valley Stream.

Kyle Matthews, 21, was arraigned on Thursday morning. He is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

A 20-year-old man from Brooklyn was shot in the chest and killed and three children were wounded when the gunman opened fire Aug. 21.

The shooting happened in a vacant store on 85 Ocean Avenue.

A 12-year-old boy standing in the doorway was shot in the left upper shoulder after a bullet went in and came out of his back.

Two other boys, both 17 and both from Elmont, were also struck. One was hit in the rear of his leg and the other in his knee.

