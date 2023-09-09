2nd arrest made after deadly shooting at illegal party in Valley Stream

Kyle Matthews is charged after a man was killed when gunfire erupted last month at an illegal party in Valley Stream. Stacey Sager has the latest.

VALLEY STREAM, Long Island (WABC) -- A second arrest has been made on Long Island in connection to a fatal shooting last month at an illegal party in Valley Stream.

Isaiah Gonzalez, 21, was arraigned Saturday on second-degree murder charges and criminal possession of a weapon.

This arrest comes just days after police arrested another man, Kyle Matthews, 21, also connected to the incident.

Matthews told reporters Thursday morning that he didn't fire the shots.

Police said they knew who they were looking for based on multiple surveillance videos. They also noted that Matthews was one of two shooting suspects in the case.

The shooting, which occurred on Aug. 21 at 85 Ocean Avenue, sent dozens of people running for their lives.

DeAndre Carter, a 20-year-old man from Brooklyn, was shot in the chest and killed and three children were wounded in the gunfire.

A 12-year-old boy standing in the doorway was shot in the left upper shoulder after a bullet went in and came out of his back.

Two other boys, both 17 and both from Elmont, were also struck. One was hit in the rear of his leg and the other in his knee.

The shooting is believed to be gang related and police say Matthews, who has several prior arrests, should have been behind bars.

"This individual should have been in jail, this senseless murder would not have happened, and the other three victims that were shot and wounded because this bad guy was still on the streets, that's what we have got to stop," said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder on Thursday.

Matthews is due back in court next week.

Gonzalez, meanwhile, had an outstanding Nassau County bench warrant for criminal possession of a controlled substance from May 3, 2021.

NOTE: The video in the media player is from a previous report.

ALSO READ | NYPD to reform policing of protests in landmark agreement deal

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.