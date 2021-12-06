Suspects arrested in unrelated deadly stabbings near Penn Station in NYC

A 32-year-old man was sleeping on a northbound 2 train as it entered Penn Station when he was stabbed to death on Nov. 21.
Police announced Monday that 26-year-old Jamoy Phillip is in custody and is charged with murder.
According to a preliminary police investigation at the time, the attack was unprovoked.
Police also announced Monday that one of two suspects from a fatal stabbing that happened on Thanksgiving is also in custody.
In that incident, a 36-year-old was stabbed to death just after 6 p.m. near West 33rd Street and 7th Avenue.
Sylvester King, 33, was arrested and charged with murder.
The identity of the second suspect police are looking for was not yet known.
The homicides are not connected.
ALSO READ | Gunfire leaves 2 dead in separate incidents in the Bronx
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip