Suspects arrested in unrelated deadly stabbings near Penn Station in NYC

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Suspects in two unrelated homicides at or near Penn Station are now in police custody.

A 32-year-old man was sleeping on a northbound 2 train as it entered Penn Station when he was stabbed to death on Nov. 21.

Police announced Monday that 26-year-old Jamoy Phillip is in custody and is charged with murder.

According to a preliminary police investigation at the time, the attack was unprovoked.

Police also announced Monday that one of two suspects from a fatal stabbing that happened on Thanksgiving is also in custody.

In that incident, a 36-year-old was stabbed to death just after 6 p.m. near West 33rd Street and 7th Avenue.

Sylvester King, 33, was arrested and charged with murder.

The identity of the second suspect police are looking for was not yet known.

The homicides are not connected.

The precincts where both incidents took place each have seen shooting incidents increase by around 37% compared to this time in 2020.





