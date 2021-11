36 year old stabbed to death near Penn Station in NYC: Suspect photos released

The NYPD released pictures of two suspects wanted in the fatal stabbing a 36-year-old homeless man in Midtown Manhattan Thursday night.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD has released pictures of two suspects wanted in the fatal stabbing of a homeless man near Penn Station on Thursday evening.The incident was reported near West 33rd Street and 7th Avenue around 6 p.m.The 36-year-old victim approached MTA police after being stabbed in the chest.MTA police requested an ambulance and transported him to Bellevue Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.The MTA said the incident happened on the street and not in the transit system.Police say it appears the victim was homeless and sources say a dispute led to the stabbing.It is unknown what the dispute was about.Just last weekend, there was a deadly stabbing on a 2 train near Penn Station . Police are still searching for that suspect.A vendor across the street says 7th Avenue, as Penn Station undergoes its renovation, seemed more dangerous during the height of the pandemic.He said in the last couple of months it's actually seemed a little safer."The cops are like staying here 24/7, they take most of them away from here and they get arrested, but it was like, really hot spot for drug dealers," vendor Samy Emech said.The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.----------