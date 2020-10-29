Politics

Maryland man arrested at polling place after refusing to wear mask or go to designated area to vote

JARRETTSVILLE, MD -- A Maryland man was arrested for trespassing after refusing to wear a mask and follow directions at his polling place.

Daniel Swain, 52, was one of two men who had the cops called on them for refusing to follow rules while trying to cast their ballot.

Deputies with Harford County Sheriff's Office arrived at the polling place Monday, the first day of early voting.

Poll workers called deputies after two men refused to wear a mask or vote in a designated voting location set aside specifically for people who refused to wear masks.

"The state and county boards of elections have been very careful about trying to keep people protected. You know, the pandemic is, is spiking out of control at this point in states across America," Gov. Larry Hogan said.

Deputies said they spent 30 minutes trying to resolve the conflict. Eventually, the deputies told the men they needed to leave.

One of the men agreed, but Swain refused. That's when he was arrested for trespassing.

Swain was taken to the detention center, processed, and released on his own recognizance. He has a trial scheduled for December 4.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmarylandarrestface maskcoronavirusvote 20202020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 US hospitals attacked by Russian ransomware, FBI warns
Timeline: When will rain, snow from Zeta hit Tri-State area?
Cops out in full force night after mayhem in NYC
US economy grows at record 33% in COVID rebound
AccuWeather Alert: Tropical rains and then a wintry blast
Light rail train derails after car crash in NJ
3 dead after stabbings in suspected terror attack at French church
Show More
MTA will not restore overnight service for Election Day
Trump, Biden to appeal to last-minute voters in Florida
COVID Crackdown: New restrictions take effect in another NJ city
Fauci reveals when he thinks life will return to normal
COVID Updates: CVS working with feds to distribute vaccine once approved
More TOP STORIES News