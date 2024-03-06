Investigation into man and woman's body parts found as 4 in police custody on Long Island

WEST BABYLON, Suffolk County (WABC) -- More body parts were discovered on Tuesday, including in Bethpage State Park, as detectives question multiple people in the deaths of a man and woman discovered in a Long Island park last week.

There have now been human remains discovered in three different locations scattered across Suffolk County -- and police say they belong to the same man and woman.

The two victims -- believed to be a 59-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man -- may have lived together in Yonkers and their deaths might stem from a domestic dispute.

Detectives are questioning four people who were in an Amityville house when Suffolk police executed a search warrant Monday night. It is believed at least two arrests have been made.

Those who live in the Amityville neighborhood, near those taken into custody and saw their home being raided, have questions: like did any of those gruesome crimes happen here?

"Very scary. I mean I'm not afraid, but I'm afraid for their neighbors," Amityville resident Bill Seiman said.

Hours later, police found an additional body part in Bethpage State Park that is believed to be linked to those previously located in Southard Pond Park in Babylon. Human remains were also discovered in a wooded area in West Babylon on Tuesday.

"It's shocking," said one West Babylon resident about the discovery. "Very shocking."

The remains located on Tuesday are believed to belong to the same victims from the February 29 discovery.

"It's crazy," said Jahron Causey, who lives across the street from the woods in West Babylon. "Someone over here just told me. I was taken back for sure."

The Suffolk County Medical Examiner previously said a female head, right upper leg, left leg from the knee down and right arm and two male arms were found.

The grisly discoveries began Thursday morning, when a group of teenagers walking near Babylon Memorial Grade School found a severed arm on the side of the road at the edge of Southard Pond Park.

When officers arrived and searched the area, they found a second arm about 20 feet from where the first arm was found. Police say both appeared to belong to a man.

As the search expanded Thursday afternoon and into the night, a cadaver dog found a woman's leg, arm and head on the opposite side of the park, near Babylon Elementary School.

At a Friday morning press conference, detectives said the condition of the remains suggested they had not been in the park long - maybe a few days or even hours.

Police have not publicly identified the victims or the people arrested pending family notification.

