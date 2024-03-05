Arrests made after body parts discovered near park on Long Island

BABYLON, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Arrests have been made after the discovery of several body parts belonging to a man and a woman last week on Long Island.

Police announced the arrests on Tuesday morning after executing search warrants on Monday.

The Suffolk County Medical Examiner says a female head, right upper leg, left leg from the knee down and right arm and two male arms were found, and autopsies are underway to determine the identities of the victims and what happened to them.

It is believed that the female body parts are that of an adult woman.

The grisly discoveries began Thursday morning, when a group of teenagers walking near Babylon Memorial Grade School found a severed arm on the side of the road at the edge of Southard Pond Park.

When officers arrived and searched the area, they found a second arm about 20 feet from where the first arm was found. Police say both appear to belong to a man.

As the search expanded Thursday afternoon and into the night, a cadaver dog found a woman's leg, arm and head on the opposite side of the park, near Babylon Elementary School.

At a Friday morning press conference, detectives said the condition of the remains suggests they had not been in the park long - maybe a few days or even hours. The ages of the victims are unknown, but investigators said they were adults.

Police say the male arms have tattoos on them, so they are searching through databases for a possible match.

Investigators are hoping the tattoos and DNA testing will help determine the male victim's identity and eventually lead them to find out what exactly happened.

