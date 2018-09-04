RONKONKOMA, Suffolk County (WABC) --At least one person was injured in a massive fire that destroyed a home in Suffolk County.
Now, police say they're investigating to see if the fire was intentionally set.
Firefighters battled the raging flames as they tore through the house on Dorchester Road in Ronkonkoma.
The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Police say the victim is expected to survive.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts