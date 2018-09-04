Arson eyed after massive fire destroys Long Island home; 1 hurt

EMBED </>More Videos

One man suffered minor injuries in the fire.

Eyewitness News
RONKONKOMA, Suffolk County (WABC) --
At least one person was injured in a massive fire that destroyed a home in Suffolk County.

Now, police say they're investigating to see if the fire was intentionally set.

Firefighters battled the raging flames as they tore through the house on Dorchester Road in Ronkonkoma.

The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the victim is expected to survive.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
house firefireRonkonkomaSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Route 495 delays expected to worsen as many head back to work
Authorities: MS-13 members took turns hacking man to death
15-year-old girl dies after 5-story fall from fire escape
Woman wins more than $2 million at the Borgata casino
65-year-old bicyclist dies after being struck by ATV in Queens
Hofstra student victim of armed home invasion
Colton Underwood is the next 'Bachelor'
Son of aide to Brooklyn borough president fatally shot
Show More
LIVE: Confirmation hearings begin for Supreme Court nominee
Gordon strengthens, expected to hit Gulf as hurricane
Newark students head back to school
2 arrested for string of burglaries in Suffolk County
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisories in effect
More News