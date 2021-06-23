Search for man who kicked Asian woman in back in Chelsea

By Eyewitness News
Man wanted for attacking Asian woman in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who attacked an Asian woman in Chelsea.

The NYPD released surveillance photos of a man who they say followed the 23-year-old woman on 6th Avenue and 26th Street just before noon on Monday.

He then kicked her in her back and thigh, yelled anti-Asian statements, and threatened her.

When someone tried to help the woman, the suspect said he had a knife and wasn't afraid to use it.



He ran away eastbound on West 26th Street. The victim was not seriously injured.

The Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

