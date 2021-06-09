Filipino man speaks out after he was repeatedly punched at Manhattan subway station

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Exclusive: Asian man speaks out after vicious attack at NYC subway station

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An Asian American man is speaking out after he was punched, repeatedly, in the face at a subway station in Manhattan.

In this Eyewitness News exclusive, a 52-year-old Filipino man from Queens, who asked us not to show his face or use his name, says it was about 7:20 a.m. when he got off the 6 train at the 103rd street station on the Upper East Side.

He says he noticed a man in front of him, possibly Asian, being attacked by another man yelling "go back to where you came from."

That victim managed to escape, but the person who witnessed the incident says the assailant then turned his sights on him, cornered him on the platform and then repeatedly struck him in the face.

RELATED | Asian man repeatedly punched, fingers bitten on Hell's Kitchen sidewalk
EMBED More News Videos

The NYPD is investigating yet another crime against a person of Asian descent after a man walking down the street in Hell's Kitchen was attacked Tuesday morning.



Again, the suspect yelled "go back to where you came from."

"It seemed so random and so sudden," said the victim. "Kinda realized it's potentially a hate crime because of what the man was shouting and what was said."

The victim says the suspect appeared relatively young, possibly in his 20s or 30s. He says he didn't appear homeless, but he did seem to be mentally ill.

He says the suspect never tried to rob him or demand any money.

Police are investigating the assault Tuesday night.
Meanwhile, the victim says there was a witness who apologized to him for what happened and told him he tried to catch his attacker.

RELATED | Suspect arrested, charged after punching 75-year-old Asian woman in face in Queens
EMBED More News Videos

The attack happened earlier this week as the woman was walking to her Corona home.



"He followed the person and according to what he said, beat the crap out of that person. But I think that perp still managed to escape," the victim said.

Aside from a bloody nose, the victim's face is covered in bruises. But he says he's not afraid. He's not even angry.

He says he's speaking out to help raise awareness about anti-Asian hate.

"Just a little worried that something so random can happen. It could happen to anyone," he said.


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper east sidemanhattannew york cityexclusiveassaulthate crimesubwayhate crime investigationsubway crimeasian american
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
More TOP STORIES News