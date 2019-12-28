Assailants kidnap man, leave him zip-tied on street in Brooklyn robbery

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Terrifying video captured a violent robbery in Brooklyn that ended with the kidnapping of a 28-year-old man who was later found injured and zip-tied on the street.The incident occurred at 3 a.m. Saturday at Herkimer Street and Nostrand Avenue in Bed- Stuyvesant. The victim's iPhone was stolen in the elaborate robbery.The video released by police shows a group of men approaching two other men who were walking together, and then forcing one of the men into a Honda Odyssey.The assailants then pulled out a gun and shot at the other man. It is not known if the man was injured.Police say the assailants then moved the victim into another car, a black Honda Accord.The victim was later dropped off -- left taped and zip-tied -- on Preston Court near Kings Highway, police said.The victim was taken to an area hospital where he received treatment for a laceration on the forehead sustained in a pistol whipping.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).