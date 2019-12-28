Assailants kidnap man, leave him zip-tied on street in Brooklyn robbery

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Terrifying video captured a violent robbery in Brooklyn that ended with the kidnapping of a 28-year-old man who was later found injured and zip-tied on the street.

The incident occurred at 3 a.m. Saturday at Herkimer Street and Nostrand Avenue in Bed- Stuyvesant. The victim's iPhone was stolen in the elaborate robbery.

The video released by police shows a group of men approaching two other men who were walking together, and then forcing one of the men into a Honda Odyssey.

The assailants then pulled out a gun and shot at the other man. It is not known if the man was injured.

Police say the assailants then moved the victim into another car, a black Honda Accord.

The victim was later dropped off -- left taped and zip-tied -- on Preston Court near Kings Highway, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he received treatment for a laceration on the forehead sustained in a pistol whipping.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bedford stuyvesantbrooklynnew york cityrobberykidnapkidnappingabductioniphone
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hawaii tour helicopter crash kills 6, leaves 1 missing
9 shot in drive-by shooting while filming music video: Sheriff
NYPD investigating possible 9th anti-Semitic attack
Florida woman, 26, accused of exploiting husband, 77
Man, 60, dies after being beaten during $1 mugging in NYC
AccuWeather: Good start to the weekend
3 UConn students diagnosed with mumps.
Show More
Broadcasting legend Don Imus has died at 79
'Charlie Brown Christmas' producer dies on Christmas day at 86
Family devastated after special bike stolen after one day
DNA may be key evidence in Tessa Majors' murder
Man charged in stabbing death of LIU quarterback claiming self-defense
More TOP STORIES News