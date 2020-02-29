Video shows Uber driver assaulted on East Side of Manhattan

EAST SIDE (WABC) -- The NYPD has released surveillance video of an Uber driver being assaulted on Manhattan's East Side.
The incident happened the night of February 5th on East 62nd Street and 2nd Avenue.
Video shows the driver getting out his car and arguing with several passengers.
One of those passengers then punches the driver in the face before they all run away.
The victim suffered severe head trauma and was placed in a coma.
He is now hospitalized in critical but stable condition.
If you recognize the suspects or have information about the attack, you are asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Y
ou can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
