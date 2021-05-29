Suspect in attack on 75-year-old Asian woman in Queens linked to separate assault, sources say

Sources tell Eyewitness News, the man police are investigating assaulted a Hispanic woman shortly after the initial attack.
His identity has not been released, but according to sources, he is currently awaiting apprehension.
He is not expected to be charged with a hate crime.
Authorities say the victim was walking on 57th Avenue near 97th Place in Corona on her way to a nearby supermarket when she was struck in the face.
Police released video showing the moment the suspect attacked.
In the video, you see the man, sitting on the curb at 97th Place, get up and walk towards the market and punch her in the face.
The attack left her bruised and fractured a bone near one of her eyes.
She was taken to Elmhurst Hospital.
Police believe the suspect is a man in his 20s who fled in an unknown direction. Thursday afternoon, police released an image of the man that they were looking for.
The search for him continues despite an earlier report that police had the man in custody.
