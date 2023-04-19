NYC mayor urges Biden administration to help asylum seekers get work authorization

Mayor Adams is calling on the federal government to take action to help with the growing asylum seeker issue. Shirleen Allicot has details.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams is calling on the federal government to take action to help with the growing asylum seeker crisis.

Adams and elected officials urged the Biden administration Wednesday to immediately enhance paths to work authorization for migrants currently in the United States.

The mayor is calling on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to re-designate Temporary Protected Status for migrants coming from Venezuela, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Sudan, South Sudan, and Cameroon, to expand access to humanitarian parole for newly arriving asylum seekers and asylum seekers already in the United States.

They are also requesting more U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services officers to reduce application processing times.

"For almost a year, asylum seekers have arrived in New York City to escape hardship and start their lives," said First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright. "However, until they have an opportunity for safe, legal work, they will continue to be at a standstill. This administration is urging our federal partners to act now and make sure asylum seekers have a fair shot at success in our country, starting with providing a path to work authorization."

Right now there are 34,000 asylum seekers in the city's care.

"The national government, what are you doing to the city of New York?" Adams said. "This is impacting our schools, public safety, our ability to take care of those who were already in shelters, this is impacting the entire city."

Roughly 200 asylum seekers enter NYC each day, and officials expect that number to grow following the lifting of Title 42 on May 11.

The Title 42 public health order, implemented in the early days of COVID-19, allows for the rapid expulsion of migrants without opportunities to apply for asylum.

