Protests planned as migrants begin to fill newest relief center in Queens

Janice Yu has more on the new migrant center opening at the Creedmoor Psychiatric Center in Queens.

QUEENS VILLAGE, New York City (WABC) -- Asylum seekers began moving into New York City's newest migrant relief shelter in Queens as residents planned to protest.

So far, there are only a hundred or so people at the facility as of Wednesday morning, but city officials say it's only a matter of time before all 1,000 cots are taken.

It's not an ideal setup, but the city says it's out of options.

The need for big emergency spaces like this one became even more apparent at the end of last month when migrants waiting to be processed were seen sleeping on the sidewalk outside of the Roosevelt Hotel.

There are cots lined up in many rows inside the tents. There is a dining area, portable bathrooms and showers, along with a check-in area.

The state is also working to secure federal property to set up emergency shelters.

Though, Governor Kathy Hochul says operational and legal issues are keeping her from getting approval to use Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn and Fort Wadsworth on Staten Island.

The Staten Island borough president protested the idea Tuesday, saying it's simply not the borough's responsibly to house migrants.

"Fort Wadsworth is a gem. Beautiful views, the community loves it. It's a community asset," said Vito Fossella, Staten Island Borough President. "If it is indeed a federal issue our view is the federal government should solve it."

"What is wrong with them having the right to work? There's no reason the national government is not staying true to the basic principal of the American experience to allow you the right to work. It's unacceptable." Mayor Eric Adams said.

The city has repeatedly asked the federal government to speed up the work permit authorization process, so migrants are able to become independent more quickly.

Meanwhile, critics also point out that this site sits in a transit desert. There is only one bus line here. Officials say the city will add additional buses if needed.

The state owns this site and not only offered it to the city but is reimbursing the city for the cost of construction, maintenance, and staffing.

