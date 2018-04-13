At least 2 people shot on busy street in Brooklyn

One person is in custody after at least two people were shot on a busy street in Brooklyn Friday afternoon.A 19-year-old man was shot in the chest and a woman in her sixties was shot in the cheek outside a row of stores on Flatbush Ave between Albemarle Rd. and Tilden Ave.Authorities say the teen who was shot ran into a beauty supply store for help.He was conscious and breathing while waiting for an ambulance.Authorities say the injuries are considered serious but not life-threatening.Police are investigating circumstances that led to shooting.----------