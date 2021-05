At least 20 arrested during clash between Israeli, Palestinian protestors in NYC: Police

EMBED >More News Videos Exclusive video shows the attack and the good Samaritan who risked his own safety to help save the woman's life.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- More than a dozen people were arrested during a clash between Israeli and Palestinian protestors in Manhattan Thursday.NYPD officials say at least 20 people were arrested in connection to the protests in Times Square.They say two commercial fireworks were thrown from a car near Midtown.One person suffered a minor burn in the incident.An arson investigation is being led by Midtown North.This comes as Israel and Hamas announced a cease-fire Thursday, ending a bruising 11-day war that caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip and brought life in much of Israel to a standstill.----------