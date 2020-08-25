At least 25 cars damaged in parking lot fire on Long Island

MELVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- At least 25 cars were damaged by a fire in Melville.Firefighters used foam and water to put out the flames at the parking lot behind the Hilton Long Island/Huntington on Broadhollow Road.Officials say a vehicle was being stored in the lot when it caught fire and spread to over two dozen other cars. The fire broke out shortly before 3 p.m. and was put out a few hours later.The cause of the fire is not believed to be criminal, and the investigation is ongoing.No injuries were reported.----------