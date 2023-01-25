Attempted abduction of young boy from Brooklyn synagogue, man in custody

The man allegedly tried to pull a 9-year-old boy out of a synagogue.

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man wearing traditional Jewish clothing allegedly tried to abduct a boy from a synagogue in Brooklyn.

It happened on East 7th Street in the Gravesend section at 9:38 a.m. on Wednesday.

The 9-year-old boy was attending a party at the synagogue where the 42-year-old suspect was praying.

The man apparently asked the child to go outside and the boy said, "No."

The suspect then picked the child up and attempted to walk out with him.

The boy's mother appeared and intervened, and asked him if he knew the man.

Her son said he did not and she pulled him away, leading the suspect to run off.

The suspect was located by Flatbush Shomrim allegedly hiding in a nearby yeshiva.

He does not appear to have a connection to the yeshiva where the attempted abduction happened.

The suspect is being held with charges pending.

ALSO READ | NYPD addresses backlash over viral video of officers taken after Drake concert at the Apollo

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.