Search for driver in attempted luring of 13-year-old girl in Jackson Township, New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Vehicle linked to attempted luring of 13-year-old girl in New Jersey

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are looking for a driver who tried to lure a 13-year old girl into his SUV.

The teen managed to snap several pictures of the vehicle, which had invalid license plates.


She was walking along Pitney Lane near Danielle Court in Jackson Township on Saturday around 12:28 p.m.

That's when the man backed up his SUV to talk to her.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle said, "Are you cold? I can give you a ride. Get in my car."

The girl ran to the nearest house on Danielle Court for help.

The vehicle left the area on Pitney Lane towards East Veterans Highway.

The victim described the driver as an approximately 40-year-old Hispanic man, with short brown hair and wearing a dark-colored t-shirt.




The vehicle appears to be a 2007-2014 GMC Yukon XL color white. It appears to be bearing a New Jersey registration of VLP61C, however that registration comes back not on file. Numerous registration combinations were also negative. The vehicle has what appears to be black-painted six-spoke wheels and also appears to be missing its rear window wiper.

If you have any information you are asked to call Detective Dominic Manion at 732-833-3016 or Jackson Police Dispatch at 732-928-1111 with any information in regards to this vehicle and/or its driver.

ALSO READ | Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
EMBED More News Videos

Bank of America tells customers Zelle is a separate company -- even though B of A and other banks own Zelle and add it to their menu of services.



----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseyattempted luring
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
Show More
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
Thanksgiving travel: What to know for the holiday weekend
More TOP STORIES News