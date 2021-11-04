Search for driver in attempted luring of 13-year-old girl in Jackson Township, New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11192272" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bank of America tells customers Zelle is a separate company -- even though B of A and other banks own Zelle and add it to their menu of services.

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are looking for a driver who tried to lure a 13-year old girl into his SUV.The teen managed to snap several pictures of the vehicle, which had invalid license plates.She was walking along Pitney Lane near Danielle Court in Jackson Township on Saturday around 12:28 p.m.That's when the man backed up his SUV to talk to her.The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle said, "Are you cold? I can give you a ride. Get in my car."The girl ran to the nearest house on Danielle Court for help.The vehicle left the area on Pitney Lane towards East Veterans Highway.The victim described the driver as an approximately 40-year-old Hispanic man, with short brown hair and wearing a dark-colored t-shirt.The vehicle appears to be a 2007-2014 GMC Yukon XL color white. It appears to be bearing a New Jersey registration of VLP61C, however that registration comes back not on file. Numerous registration combinations were also negative. The vehicle has what appears to be black-painted six-spoke wheels and also appears to be missing its rear window wiper.If you have any information you are asked to call Detective Dominic Manion at 732-833-3016 or Jackson Police Dispatch at 732-928-1111 with any information in regards to this vehicle and/or its driver.----------