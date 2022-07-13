Search for attacker in East Village attempted rape

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Police search for man in East Village attempted rape

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police in Manhattan are searching for the attacker who tried to rape a woman in the East Village.

Surveillance video shows the man police say attacked a 23-year-old woman inside her apartment building.


It happened on Sunday at 11:40 p.m. near East 11th Street and 3rd Avenue.

Police say he pushed her into her apartment and tried to sexually assault her.



He apparently stole her wallet before taking off.


Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

MORE NEWS: 7 On Your Side Investigates: New York City eviction notices double, and help is running out
EMBED More News Videos

Many people are struggling financially, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, going to bed every night worried they'll be evicted. Dan Krauth has the story.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east villagemanhattannew york cityattempted rapesex assaultsexual assaultsurveillance video
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman, child killed in Hudson River boating accident identified
Car crashes into utility pole, catches fire in Denville
NYRR offers kids with disabilities shot in national wheelchair race
LIVE | Eyewitness News This Morning
5 homicides in just 4 hours across New York City
AccuWeather: Warm, less humid
NYC monkeypox vaccination website crashes as cases rise
Show More
Gunfire wounds 2 teen girls in Bronx playground
Driver charged in Staten Island crash that killed 3 teens
Manhunt for suspect in string of NYC homeless stabbings
NY teen hopes to spread joy to Ukrainian refugee children with toys
NYC sues illegal short-term rental operation
More TOP STORIES News