Search for attacker in East Village attempted rape

Surveillance video shows the man police say attacked a 23-year-old woman inside her apartment building.
It happened on Sunday at 11:40 p.m. near East 11th Street and 3rd Avenue.
Police say he pushed her into her apartment and tried to sexually assault her.
He apparently stole her wallet before taking off.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
