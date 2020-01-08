Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Baby wallabies find sanctuary after being rescued from Australia fire

AUSTRALIA -- An animal rescue group in Australia is now caring for a group of baby wallabies after they were rescued from the devastating wildfires.

Seven joeys were taken to the home of ecologist Shai Ager, who runs a wallaby-relocation project called the The Agile Project in Queensland.

RELATED: Australia fires: Here's how to help firefighters, victims, animals

Ager shared a video on Facebook of the baby wallabies cuddled together in a shell pool before being distributed among her care team.

"All of these babies have come from down South. They were, unfortunately, victims of the fires as well," Ager says in the video.

"Their mums have either run out onto the roads because of the fires and have been hit or some of their mums have had really bad burns."

RELATED: Carload of koalas rescued from Kangaroo Island amid bushfire

The Agile Project was founded in Cairns to help protect local wallabies.

Ager says the center has been training volunteers for the past few years for a crisis event like the bushfires.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimals in perilanimal rescuebrush fireaustraliababy animalsanimal newscute animalswildfireu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News