Police in Nassau County confirmed a deadly police-involved shooting after authorities responded to a home in Merrick early Wednesday.Authorities said a man was shot and killed during a confrontation at 10 Murray Place around 1:45 a.m.Neighbors said they believe it began as a domestic dispute, but investigators offered very few details about the incident.A 43-year-old man who lived at the home is believed to be the man who was killed, but his girlfriend and her child seemed unharmed and were escorted away later Wednesday afternoon."I was praying that the child and the mother were OK and then when I saw them like an hour later, I felt better," neighbor Christopher Valentino said.Neighbors said Merrick is normally a very quiet area."When I went out this morning, I just saw all the police activity going on, so I stopped to see if I could figure out what was going on," said resident Roy Dahlen. "It's very strange. I've lived here, two blocks away, for 54 years and we never have anything like this going on in this neighborhood."----------