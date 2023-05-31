Fire burns through auto body shop in Kenilworth

KENILWORTH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A fire burned through an auto body shop in New Jersey on Tuesday night.

Firefighters in the Union County borough of Kenilworth spent much of the night working to put out the fire at the auto body shop Perfection Plus located at 740 Federal Avenue.

Part of the roof collapsed during the fire.

Fortunately, there was nobody inside when the fire started. There were no reports of any injuries.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire.

