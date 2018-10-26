7 On Your Side: 7 tips to spot a flood car

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --With all the recent hurricanes, the number of flood-damaged cars being put on the market is on the rise.
According to CARFAX, there's been a 47 percent spike in flood cars being put back in use.
Sometimes, the cars are sold by unscrupulous companies or individuals who try to hide the damage or don't know the vehicle's whole history.
Vehicles submerged in water can be dangerous when they're put back on the road.
Mechanical failure, structural problems, safety issues with airbags and seatbelts, and health hazards with mold and bacteria are just some of the complications when a car's been flooded.
7 On Your Side talked with Richard Reina, an expert with CarID.com, to compile a list of seven tips on how to spot a flood car. Watch the video above to learn the red flags.
Remember, it's up to you as a consumer to know what to look for before you hire a mechanic or find yourself underwater in a flood car.
