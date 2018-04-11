AUTOMOTIVE

Long Island gas station says delivery mixup put wrong kind of fuel in cars

An apparent fuel delivery mistake is blamed for some car trouble on Long Island.

FRANKLIN SQUARE, Long Island (WABC) --
An apparent mistake by a fuel delivery man on Long Island is costing a local gas station a lot of money.

The manager of an Exxon on Hempstead Turnpike in Franklin Square says Monday a fuel deliverer accidentally put the diesel fuel tank in the high octane tank spot.

At least four or five people have reported to the gas station that their cars suddenly stopped working.

We spoke with the brother of one of those car owners, Garden City resident Joe Rumsey.

"He went and got gas," said Rumsey. "He said as soon as he pulled away the car started sputtering and when he came the next morning the car wouldn't start."

The gas station is fully refunding the cost for people to flush out their car engines, which can cost up to $1,000.

The diesel tank was taken offline shortly after being installed because the fuel deliverer realized his mistake.
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
