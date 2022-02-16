British teen aims to set record for youngest solo flight around the world

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11551648" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Maine family that long ago gave up on a lost family cat is being reunited more than six years and 1,500 miles later.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A British teen is looking to break a world record by becoming the youngest person to fly around the world solo in a small plane.Mack Rutherford is just 16-years-old, but he's embarking on a mission many could only dream of.Mack already holds one aviation world record.He was the youngest pilot in the world when he qualified for his pilot's license at just 15-years-old.And if beating a world record wasn't enough this one includes a bit of a sibling rivalry.Mack's older sister Zara currently holds the record for youngest to fly around the world solo.She completed her flight last month at 19-years-old.Mack is expected to take off on March 17th in his bid to break his sister's record.----------