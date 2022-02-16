world record

British teen aims to set record for youngest solo flight around the world

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A British teen is looking to break a world record by becoming the youngest person to fly around the world solo in a small plane.

Mack Rutherford is just 16-years-old, but he's embarking on a mission many could only dream of.



Mack already holds one aviation world record.

He was the youngest pilot in the world when he qualified for his pilot's license at just 15-years-old.

And if beating a world record wasn't enough this one includes a bit of a sibling rivalry.

Mack's older sister Zara currently holds the record for youngest to fly around the world solo.

She completed her flight last month at 19-years-old.

Mack is expected to take off on March 17th in his bid to break his sister's record.

