NY native Cole Brauer becomes 1st woman to sail solo across the world

NEW YORK (WABC) -- One New York native just made history as she sailed by herself across the world.

Cole Brauer is a 29-year-old skipper from East Hampton.

She took part in a sailing challenge and became the the first woman to sail solo across the globe.

Not only was she the first woman, by she was also the youngest person to win the competition.

According to Mainepublic.org, the journey took Brauer four months to get back to the port in Spain where she began the challenge.

27,000 miles later, her historic win was well-deserved, and is an inspiring story as Women's History Month gets underway.

