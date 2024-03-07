All-women flight crew makes history as they take off from Newark Airport

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- United Airlines coordinated a flight with a crew that's made up of all women.

The flight left from Newark Airport on Thursday morning headed to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport in Florida.

It's being dubbed a Women's History Month Flight.

The all-women crew is staffing flight 1215 from EWR to SRQ, captained by one of two Black women Line Check Pilots at United, Gabrielle Harding, the second in the company's history.

Captain Harding is the only Black woman flying a commercial airline who has graduated from an HBCU pilot program. She is also part of the "Hampton 6" that consists of all Hampton graduates who are now captains at United, and the only woman among the group.

Flying alongside Harding is First Officer Julia Ewalefo, who will be flying her first flight with United Airlines after starting her career as a flight attendant.

She previously worked with Frontier Airlines before moving to the flight deck, where she has flown with Endeavor until coming to United.

All the flight attendants working this flight are also women.

The same crew is expected to return to Newark from Sarasota on Flight 2612, scheduled for a 2:12 p.m. arrival.

Eyewitness News Reporter Lindsay Tuchman revealed she took flight lessons over the summer! While she says she has a full time job, she's not ruling out doing some flying in the future.

Tuchman started taking flying lessons last summer.

Teenage fire hero turned firefighter is following in father's footsteps

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.