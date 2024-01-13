On The Red Carpet celebrates awards season 2024

The Hollywood awards season is here, and On The Red Carpet is talking with the year's biggest stars at film festivals and awards shows leading up to Oscar Sunday.

"I think there is pressure. It's a little nerve-racking," Emma Stone told On The Red Carpet before accepting the Desert Palm Achievement Award for a female actor at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, for her performance in "Poor Things." I'm not a good public speaker," Stone said. "It's different from acting."

But on stage, Stone, a previous Oscar winner for "La La Land," didn't seem nervous during her acceptance speech.

"This role was unlike anything I had ever read or anyone I had ever read about," Stone said. "She's a woman who's immune to external expectations and impervious to judgment and shame. And playing Bella was challenging because I had to try to unlearn those aspects in myself. And it's also what made her an absolute joy to play."

The director of "Poor Things," Yorgos Lanthimos, won the Variety Creative Impact award in Palm Springs, and the festival's Director of the Year award went to "Barbie" filmmaker Greta Gerwig.

The star of "Barbie," Margot Robbie, presented Gerwig with the honor.

"When you are brave enough to pair a big idea with a visionary director, you win big," Robbie said.

The Desert Palm Achievement Award for a male actor went to "Oppenheimer" star Cillian Murphy.

"It's really nice that people are into the movie as much as they are," Murphy told On The Red Carpet.

Oscar Sunday is March 10 on ABC. Watch the full episode, "On The Red Carpet Celebrates Award Season 2024" in the video above.