Two sisters and their cousin all delivered babies within 24 hours of each other at the same New Jersey hospital this week. Toni Yates has the story.

Sisters and their cousin all deliver babies within 24 hours at same New Jersey hospital

PERTH AMBOY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two sisters and their cousin all delivered babies within 24 hours of each other at the same New Jersey hospital this week.

All three babies were delivered by the same doctor at Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center.

Keydy's sister, Pagliery Cabrera Nin, had a baby boy, Liam, who was delivered on July 26 at 10:32 a.m.

Cousin Jankelly Abreu and mom Anais Garcia Perez had a baby boy, Jedidiah, born on July 26 at 1:47 p.m.

Then Cabrera Nin's sister, Keydy Cepeda, had a baby girl, Brielle, who was born on July 27 at 6:37 a.m.

"They all gave birth, and then hours later after I heard that they were giving birth, the pain started," Cepeda said.

They had no idea they would all end up delivering so closely. Many months ago, they all had a secret.

"In November, she called me to tell me, oh I have news for you, I'm pregnant and don't tell anyone," Pagliery Cabrera said. "And I said I'm pregnant too, so it was in December that all the families were together, and then she said I'm pregnant too."

With these three infants, there's going to be a very busy grandma in Perth Amboy. In fact, her other grown children welcomed babies recently too.

"His sister had a baby, his brother had a baby, we had a baby, she had a baby, and then his cousin had a baby, so there are six new grandkids for their grandma," Jedidiah's mom Anais Garcia said.

If all stays well, all moms and babies will be home by Saturday.

