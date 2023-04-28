Babies "R" Us opening 10,000-foot flagship store in New Jersey this summer

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Get ready for a reimagined Babies "R" Us experience this summer.

After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2017 and closing all of its doors in June 2018, the one-stop-shop for all things baby has officially announced plans to open its first physical store in six years.

The retailer also confirmed the news on its social media pages, noting in its bio, "Our Flagship store is coming to @americandream THIS SUMMER."

The new flagship location is expected to span 10,000-square-feet and will be located inside New Jersey's ever-expansive American Dream Mall.

The announcement comes on the heels of Babies "R" Us' competitor buybuy Baby readies to begin "its efforts to effectuate the closure of its retail locations" following the recent bankruptcy filing by parent company Bed Bath & Beyond.

In a statement after the filing earlier this week, the company based in Union, New Jersey, said it voluntarily filed in order to "implement an orderly wind down of its businesses while conducting a limited marketing process to solicit interest in one or more sales of some or all of its assets."

In addition to the 360 Bed Bath & Beyond locations nationwide, 120 buybuy Baby stores are expected to close.

The return of Babies "R" Us arrives after Toys "R" Us reopened its doors in December 2021 with a massive 20,000-square-foot flagship store at the same location featuring a multitude of toy brands, as well as new branded experiences like Geoffrey's Café and ice cream parlor, a two-story slide, and more.

Ahead of its flagship store launch, Babies "R" Us can be found in more than 20 countries with digital sites, and over 100 standalone and side-by-side Toys "R" Us branded stores.