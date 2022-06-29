FDA

Baby floats: FDA warns parents not to use neck rings after at least 1 baby dies, another hurt

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

FDA warning: Don't use baby neck floats

The FDA has a warning about baby neck floats: don't use them.

At least one child has died, and another was hurt linked to one of those devices. In both cases, the babies were injured when their caregivers were not directly monitoring them.

The FDA says the inflatable, plastic rings put babies at risk of drowning, suffocation and other injuries - especially in babies who have developmental delays or special needs.

They're sometimes marketed for water therapy to help kids who have spina bifida, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 1, cerebral palsy and Down syndrome.

Companies have not gotten government approval to promote neck floats for a child's development.

Parents and caregivers are being encouraged to report any injuries due to infant neck floats to the FDA to help identify and better understand the risks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssafetyfdachild deathbaby deathbabyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FDA
FDA advisers recommend updated COVID booster shots for fall
Juul can keep selling e-cigarettes as court blocks FDA ban
FDA to order Juul e-cigarettes off U.S. market
US authorizes first COVID shots for kids under 5; CDC review is next
TOP STORIES
Woman killed while pushing stroller believed to be targeted: sources
Feds open probe into NYPD sex crimes unit over alleged gender bias
Body of missing man recovered in water near Long Beach
Vintage Burger King found behind wall inside Delaware mall
New York to limit where guns can be carried, Hochul says
Supreme Court overturns Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy
NY to receive more than 8,000 monkeypox vaccine doses
Show More
Jackson sworn in as 1st Black woman to sit on Supreme Court
AccuWeather: Very warm
Texas woman accused in cyclist death arrested in Costa Rica
Flag pole with American, POW flags cut down outside NJ VFW
Delta pilots picketing at JFK, airports nationwide in contract push
More TOP STORIES News