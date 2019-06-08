Baby found alive in plastic bag in woods; mother sought

ATLANTA, Georgia -- Authorities in northern Georgia are looking for the mother of a newborn found alive in a plastic bag in a wooded area.

News outlets report someone heard the infant crying Thursday night in a wooded area in Cumming.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office says deputies found the child and gave the girl first aid. She was taken to a hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Officials are asking the public to share any knowledge of a woman in the late stages of pregnancy who may have given birth to the baby. The child is currently in the custody of the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
georgiababy rescuedu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed in plane crash on Long Island's North Fork
Woman accused of posing as social worker to kidnap baby
Man slashes woman in face after asking for directions in NYC
Single ticket claims $530 million Mega Millions jackpot
2 killed in fiery crash on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn
NJ police shoot man after pursuit ends in crash, foot chase
LGBTQ community on edge after spate of possible hate crimes
Show More
AccuWeather: Nice weekend on tap!
May 2019 was 2nd wettest month in US history
Belmont Stakes will bring end to entertaining Triple Crown
West Point accident: Cadet killed identified as NJ man
Police: Woman attacked while walking dog in Riverside Park
More TOP STORIES News