Woman, baby shoved on subway stairs at knifepoint in Brooklyn; baby suffers minor injuries

Two people are wanted for shoving a woman and baby near a subway in Brooklyn.

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are searching for the man and woman who allegedly pushed a woman and her 9-month-old baby to the ground.

It happened at the Utica Avenue-Crown Heights Station around 10:30 a.m. on July 5.

Police say the 37-year-old mother was walking up the stairs, carrying her stroller, when the two approached her with a knife and shoved her.

She lost her balance and the baby boy hit his head against the wall.

The mother was not hurt, but the baby was treated for minor injuries.

The two attackers were last seen fleeing into the Utica Avenue-Crown Heights subway station.

The first attacker is described as a man with a dark complexion, approximately 25 to 30 years old, approximately 5'5" tall with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a blue vest, white t-shirt, gray shorts, and white sneakers.

The second attacker is described as a woman with a dark complexion, approximately 25 to 30 years old, approximately 5'5" tall with a heavy build. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, gray pants, and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

