Baby mauled to death by family dog in Brooklyn

It happened just before 12 a.m. Wednesday at a home in Flatbush.
Police say the child's father left the infant home with his two brothers, ages 11 and 9, when he went to work Tuesday night.
Police were called at 10:40 p.m. to the family's ground floor apartment in the 300 block of East 17th Street after the family's Rottweiler attacked the child, biting him in the shoulder and neck.
The two young brothers ran to get help, but police found the infant bleeding profusely and his brothers distraught.
The infant was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The dog is in police custody.
Police say the baby's parents could be facing charges, as the investigation continues.
ALSO READ | Black realtor, clients handcuffed during house showing
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip