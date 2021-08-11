Baby mauled to death by family dog in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10942330" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Black realtor was showing a house to a Black man and his 15-year-old son in a Michigan suburb when police surrounded the property with guns.

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 19-month-old infant is dead after being mauled by the family dog in Brooklyn.It happened just before 12 a.m. Wednesday at a home in Flatbush.Police say the child's father left the infant home with his two brothers, ages 11 and 9, when he went to work Tuesday night.Police were called at 10:40 p.m. to the family's ground floor apartment in the 300 block of East 17th Street after the family's Rottweiler attacked the child, biting him in the shoulder and neck.The two young brothers ran to get help, but police found the infant bleeding profusely and his brothers distraught.The infant was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.The dog is in police custody.Police say the baby's parents could be facing charges, as the investigation continues.----------