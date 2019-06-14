Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: Baby of murdered pregnant Chicago woman dies, family spokesperson says

CHICAGO -- The baby of a murdered pregnant Chicago woman died Friday morning, a spokesman for the family said.

Police said the mother, 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, was lured to a home where she was killed and had her baby taken from her womb on April 23.

The baby, Yovanny, had been hospitalized in intensive care before dying Friday.

In a statement, the family spokesperson said, "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of baby Yovanny Jadiel Lopez. He passed away this morning Friday June 14, 2019 from his severe brain injury. Please keep his family in your thoughts & prayers as they go through this difficult time."

Three people have been charged in Ochoa-Lopez's death.

EMBED More News Videos

The murder of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez has affected people all over the city, including an artist who turned his shock and horror, into a thing of beauty.



Prosecutors said Clarisa Figueroa lured the 19-year-old to her home with the promise of free baby clothes, then allegedly killed the young woman with the help of her daughter Desiree.

Police said Figueroa removed the child from the womb and then showed up to the hospital with the infant.

According to the Department of Children and Family Services, the hospital contacted the agency on May 9, more than two weeks after Figueroa first checked into the hospital.

Three weeks after Marlen's disappearance, authorities said her remains were found in the Figueroa's home where police said she was murdered.

Clarisa Figueroa and Desiree Figueroa have been charged with first-degree murder.

Clarisa's boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, has been charged with concealing a homicide.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
illinoisbabywoman killedteen killedu.s. & worldmissing teenagerpregnant woman
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Ochoa-Lopez family gets 2nd opinion on baby's prognosis
Murdered Pilsen woman's family arrives from Mexico, visits baby in hospital
A final goodbye to Marlen Ochoa-Lopez
'We can still find hope': Artist creates mural of murdered Pilsen woman
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police search for arsonist who targeted Brooklyn rabbi's home
Freight train smashes into van at crossing in South Plainfield
Cuba Gooding Jr. charged after surrendering to NYC police
9 suspects, including alleged gunman, arrested in Ortiz shooting
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies after Alzheimer's battle
Son wants answers after NYC woman dies in the Dominican Republic
6 mysterious American deaths in Dominican Republic
Show More
Coyote suspected of attacking mom and child in NJ park
AccuWeather: Partly sunny and cool Friday
New York ends religious exemption to vaccine requirements
Sign President Trump's digital birthday card
7-year-old boy struck by bullet in NYC, suspect seen fleeing
More TOP STORIES News