New video shows gunman wanted in shooting that left baby girl shot in face in the Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Police are ramping up their efforts to catch a suspect connected to a shooting that left a baby girl shot in the face in the Bronx last week.On Monday, authorities increased their reward to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect caught on newly released surveillance video.The shooting happened Wednesday evening, when a gunman fired two shots at another man during a chase from Grand Concourse onto Valentine Avenue.One of those bullets struck 11-month-old Catherine, who was sitting in a car with her mother as her father shopped in a nearby deli.The new video captures the suspect fleeing by foot on East 198th Street towards Valentine Avenue moments after firing the shots.Police also released photos of the grey Nissan four-door sedan that they say the suspect fled in.Baby Catherine had brain surgery on Friday , the same day she turned 1 years old.----------