Vigil to mark birthday of 1-year-old girl shot in the face in the Bronx

Instead of celebrating with her family, Baby Catherine remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition.
The "Community Prayer Vigil for Catherine" is scheduled for 5 p.m. on East 198 Street and Valentine Avenue, with the community coming together to say, "Stop the Violence."
The shooting happened Wednesday evening, when a gunman fired two shots at another man during a chase from Grand Concourse onto Valentine Avenue.
One of those bullets struck Catherine, who was sitting in a car with her mother as her father shopped in a nearby deli.
Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark has vowed that the perpetrator will be brought to justice.
"You could continue to go out there and think you're going to get away with it, but you're not going to get away with it," Clark said. "We're going to find you eventually, because we're not going to stop looking."
Police released surveillance video showing the shooting, with the gunman seen running down the street in a chaotic scene.
"We're not going to stop looking," Clark said. "There are consequences when you do things, and I'm going to make sure that you're held accountable for the things and the harm that you do to the people in my county."
The mother called 911, and officers found her holding her baby outside of the car and quickly escorted the parents and ambulance to the hospital.
Mayor Eric Adams met with the parents.
"First thing the mother did when she walked into the room is she grabbed our hands and she prayed," he said. "She prayed. She prayed for her child. She prayed for the children of the city. She prayed to end the senseless violence."
Clark acknowledged that people feel helpless in what feels like an onslaught of violent crime.
"I don't want to think that, you know, we're at point of no return," she said. "We can turn this around. It's bad. I can't say, 'Well, you know, it's not as bad as everybody says.' It's bad, OK? People are dying. The Bronx is bleeding because people are dying from the shootings. We had 500 shootings in the Bronx last year. I had 146 homicides in the Bronx, overwhelmingly by guns. This is unsustainable, right? And we need help."
Adams also held a briefing and delivered emotional remarks on the horrific incident and the recent surge in violent crimes plaguing the city.
"I'm going to stay in these streets until this city is safe," he said. "I'm not going to surrender this city to violence. I'm not going to lead from the rear. I'm going to lead from the front."
The motive for this shooting still under investigation, and no arrests have been made.
Police are searching for both the gunman and the other person who was his intended target.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
