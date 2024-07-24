2-year-old boy shot inside Connecticut home, mother attempts to rush toddler to hospital

MONROE, Connecticut (WABC) -- A 2-year-old boy was shot and injured at a home in Connecticut.

It happened on Tuesday at 9:21 p.m. on Wheeler Road in Monroe.

Police say that the boy's mother discovered the boy shot in his hand and foot and tried to rush him to a local hospital before calling 911.

Police responded to the intersection of Route 110 and Osborn Lane where they found the shot toddler.

He was rushed to Bridgeport Hospital and was later transferred to Yale New Haven Hospital for surgery.

He's expected to survive.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances under which the boy's injuries occurred.

First Selectman Terrence P. Rooney released a statement saying:

"Our hearts go out to the family and our community as the police continue their investigation of last night's shooting incident involving a young child. I humbly ask that as concerned compassionate community members, we respect the privacy of the family and the articulate efforts of our law enforcement professionals at this time."

