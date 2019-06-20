71-year-old babysitter accused of sexually assaulting 6-year-old girl in New Jersey

UNION CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 71-year-old male babysitter is accused of repeatedly sexual assaulting the 6-year-old girl for whom he was supposed to be caring in New Jersey.Investigators with the Hudson County Prosecutor's Special Victims Unit say Mario Buitrago-Sanchez abused the girl several times inside his Union City home.He was arrested last Friday, June 14, without incident.He's now facing multiple charges, including aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child.