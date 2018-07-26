Babysitter charged with murder in death of 23-month-old child in New Jersey

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
A 28-year-old man is under arrest and facing charges after a 23-month-old child left in his care was beaten to death in New Jersey.

Police officers were dispatched to a residence on Van Wagenen Avenue in Jersey City around 3:30 on July 17 on a report of a child with life-threatening injuries.

The child, later identified as Bryce Sparrow, was transported by EMS to the Jersey City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at approximately 3:45 p.m.

The Medical Examiner's Office ruled the cause of death to be multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death to be homicide.

Andrew Howard-French, described as a babysitter of the victim, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder.

The Prosecutor's Homicide Unit is actively investigating this case with assistance from the Jersey City Police Department, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child deathmurderchild abuseHudson CountyJersey City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
21-year-old woman, 22-year-old boyfriend fatally shot on LI
Mom charged in death of 5-year-old found dead in Queens
Teen infected with hookworms after walking on beach
NJ restaurant owner shot in face while in car with wife
Target apologizes for fake CBGB awning
101-year-old woman stabbed to death in NY apartment
894 apartments without water at Brooklyn NYCHA complex
Mom out 300 ounces of breast milk after USPS destroyed it
Show More
Decision to house rabid kitten comes back to bite family
Radio hosts removed for calling NJ official 'turban man' on air
Woman in viral Wildwood beach arrest video rejects plea deal
Donald Trump Jr., wife in NYC court for divorce hearing
NYC to rotate speed cameras after school zone program expires
More News