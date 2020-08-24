PHOTOS: Share your back-to-school moments with us

It's time to head back to school, but this year will be unlike any other.Some children will be going to their actual classrooms, but many others will be learning at school and home, and some will stay all remote.COVID-19 has changed so much about schooling, but one thing that will continue is the ritual of marking the occasion with back-to-school pictures.Eyewitness News wants to see your photos.Whether it's the classic first-day-of-school shot or a new take on the tradition because of remote learning, share you back-to-school photos with us and they might show up online or on TV.Submit your photo in the form below:In the meantime, get some back-to-school photo inspiration from these flashbacks from the Eyewitness News team:----------